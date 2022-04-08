Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response - Plan International West and Central Africa (WACA)/YEM&C, Jan-March 2022 Issue 6

For his first visit since taking office, Plan International CEO Stephen Omollo chose Mali, to show solidarity with the people of Mali and those affected by the Central Sahel crisis. This also sent the message that with the spotlight on the unfortunate war in Ukraine, Mali and the Central Sahel must not be forgotten.

Mali is facing the worst humanitarian crisis, with over a third of the population, or 7.5 million people, 50% of which are children and girls in a situation of extreme vulnerability requiring emergency assistance. About 20% of schools are closed due to attacks and 95% of the IDPs do not have access to potable water. 10% of Malians suffer malnutrition with 1.8% of severe malnutrition, and up to 18% in some regions. At the end of 2021, the “Cadre Harmonisé” estimated that 1.2 million people were in food crisis, and this number was projected to increase to 1.8 million by the June 2022 hungry season.

On a regional scale, 2021 saw a drastic increase in humanitarian needs in the Central Sahel, reaching 14.7 million people in need of life-saving assistance early 2022. The crisis has exacerbated the risks of all forms of violence and human rights violations that children, especially girls face.

The socio-political and security situation in the Central Sahel has deteriorated and aggravated the vulnerability of millions of people throughout the region. In Mali, the ECOWAS sanctions combined with the COVID-19 crisis already have direct impacts on the population. Those sanctions also are affecting delivery of humanitarian responses and compromising development efforts. As for neighboring Burkina Faso, ECOWAS has recently threatened to impose financial and economic sanctions two months after the coup, which could have the same consequences.

In the face of these immense needs and worrying projections, Plan International has used its community-based development program in the Central Sahel to scale up its humanitarian response. We share with you, in this overview, data on our response but also impact stories of program participants we work with: let's not forget that behind these data are individuals who have experienced disruption to their lives.

This humanitarian response is still largely underfunded: Plan International’s target funding stands at about €52 million with a funding gap of about €32 million as of February 2022. Let’s join forces to help the vulnerable communities, especially girls, throughout the Central Sahel. We hope you enjoy reading this overview and look forward to receiving your comments and questions.