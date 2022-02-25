Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response - Plan International West and Central Africa (WACA)/YEM&C, December 2021 Issue 5

As the Hunger Hotspots report issued by the WFP and the FAO indicates, the three countries of the Central Sahel are among the 20 countries most threatened by the food crisis. In the Central Sahel, about 8 million people are projected to be food insecure from June to August 2022. In Niger alone, about 3.6 million persons, including 264,257 IDPs, are in desperate need of appropriate support. Final assessments of agricultural production show a 37% drop in cereal production compared to 2020, and a 40% deficit compared to the needs of the population. In this country, chronic malnutrition reached 45.1% in 2021, exceeding the 30% emergency threshold set by the WHO. Protracted conflicts, displacement and climate crisis, combined with the consequences of measures against COVID-19, are pushing us towards an impending food emergency. Unless it is addressed quickly and effectively, food insecurity is threatening to undermine all other humanitarian efforts in the Central Sahel. Plan International wants to draw attention to an overlooked aspect: when food is scarce, girls often eat less and eat last. They are most likely to be removed from school and offered off to early and forced marriage and sexual exploitation. In the face of this major crisis, Plan International and its partners mobilise. We use direct, unconditional and multipurpose cash grants to enable beneficiaries to meet their food needs. This is one way of responding. Other ways are needed, and above all, adequate funding is required to respond to this crisis. We hope you read through this overview and look forward to receiving your comments, your questions, and your action.