Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response - Plan International West and Central Africa (WACA)/YEM&C, December 2021 Issue 4

As the Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 indicates, the crisis in the Central Sahel remains one of the most worrying in the world. Massive national and cross-border population displacement due to insecurity combined with the effects of climate change and the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic response continue to profoundly affect populations, and in particular children, in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. The consequences of this complex crisis on girls are specific and insufficiently addressed. This is the reason why Plan International has made protection, including the fight against GBV, a major focus of its interventions, along with education.

In this edition of our Central Sahel Overview, we are happy to share with you some highlights of Plan International's achievements and impact in the recent months, including testimonies from our programmes' participants. The entire humanitarian community is mobilised to respond to these immense needs, however the crisis is still largely under-funded, with an estimated gap of around $1 billion in 2021 according to OCHA. Plan International's response in the Central Sahel, which is largely part of a triple nexus approach, requires an additional €38 million for its implementation. We therefore call on all humanitarian actors to ensure that the response to this crisis is commensurate with the challenges. The future of a generation of children in the Central Sahel depends on it. We hope you enjoy reading this overview and look forward to receiving your comments and questions.