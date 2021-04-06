Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response - March 2021

Conflict in Mali has destabilised border areas in both Niger and Burkina Faso, and Non-State Armed Groups have used porous borders to strengthen their position and carryout attacks across countries, resulting in incomparable conflict and humanitarian conditions. Both displaced and host communities in the region face resource scarcity, violence, and poverty, as well as increasingly restricted public service provision (education and healthcare) and humanitarian aid.

Plan International has built its response to this crisis on protecting child and especially girls' right to education. Indeed, education is more than ever at risk in the Central Sahel. When schools are not destroyed, learners and teachers are kidnapped or threatened not to go to school. According to the Government of Burkina Faso, the situation as of 5 February 2021 shows: 2,121 schools closed, affecting 316,040 pupils (168,463 boys and 147,577 girls) and 12,366 teachers.