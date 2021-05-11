Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response - April 2021

The situation in the Central Sahel remains alarming despite national, regional, and international efforts to curb the crisis and its consequences.

Added to this, violence and climate change have drastically reduced food production throughout the region. In Mali, food assistance needs remain very high with 950,000 people affected.

The fragility in the political scene of Niger, especially since the emergence of contestations that followed the announcement of presidential elections second round' s results, deepens the insecurity in many parts of the country especially in the region of Tillabery.

At the center of all these unfortunate situations are children, especially girls whose development is at risk.

This crisis that affect Central Sahel can be regarded as a crisis of the young girl and a crisis of protection. Indeed, children and especially girls are the main victims of the crisis. There is therefore a need to place full respect for the rights and protection of communities, putting children and girls at the heart of the humanitarian response.

In fact, Plan International and its partners are warning that the rights of children and girls in the countries of the Central Sahel are being eroded.

The achievements made in the years preceding the crisis are being lost. While supporting governments' efforts to significantly increase access to essential services in the context of the crisis, the organisation encourages humanitarian actors not to put gender equality efforts on the back burner.

To this end, there is a need to accelerate fund raising, for while needs continue to grow, the funding outlook for 2021 is not improving sufficiently. The emergency response implemented by humanitarian actors under the leadership of governments is underfunded. Plan International accounts for only 43% of the budget needed for its response in the central Sahel countries. We are there by calling for a greater financial commitment of donors and partners.

On this third edition of the Central Sahel Crisis Emergency Response, we invite you to learn more on Plan International interventions in the region. We would be pleased to receive your feedbacks and comments.