The Central Sahel: 2010-2021 Central Emergency Response Fund allocations, As of February 2021

For more than ten years, the Central Sahel region has been at the epicentre of conflict, insecurity, political instability, poverty and climate change. Converging crises, especially in the areas of protection, food security and displacement, have escalated vulnerability to unprecedented levels, leaving more than 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

CERF has allocated almost US$ 758 million since 2010 to address the most critical, life-saving needs of millions affected by drought, conflict, and disease outbreaks. It has been a critical resource in the continued effort to tackle food insecurity and nutrition needs, stave off famine, prevent disease outbreaks, mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and address protection concerns, including gender-based violence and reproductive health issues, amid rising levels of insecurity and political instability.

In 2020, CERF allocated a record sum of $96 million to countries of the Central Sahel, more than in any previous year. Funds allocated through CERF’s Rapid Response window enabled a coordinated and fast humanitarian response, especially to displacement- and flood-related emergencies. Additional allocations made through the Underfunded Emergencies window filled critical gaps in the ongoing response to complex crises in Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. In November 2020, Burkina Faso and Nigeria received further funds as part of CERF’s $80 million special allocation to stave off famine and address food insecurity in high-risk countries. Across all six funds-receiving countries, CERF ranked among the top six sources of humanitarian funding.