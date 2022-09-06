Cash and Voucher Assistance in Burkina Faso CVA Feasibility Study key findings

Methodology

The study conducted by Plan International in May 2022 in Burkina Faso adopted a mix of both quantitative and qualitative methodologies to gather data across the communities in Ouahigouya, Kongoussi, Fada N’Gourma and Kaya municipalities. A total of 28 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) was undertaken with host communities and IDPs for adolescent girls and boys 12 to 18 years, women and men 24 to 45 years and above to understand their priority needs and preferences. A total of 72 individual interviews with traders and vendors were conducted in the 4 markets. 16 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) drawn from representations of both men and women from IDPs and host communities were conducted with relevant staff of partner organizations, local leaders, community members, Financial Service Providers (FSPs), staff of government ministries and departments, managers, actors, and stakeholders in aspects relevant to Plan International’ strategic focus in Burkina Faso.