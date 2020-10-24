Canada pledges to enhance development engagement in Sahel

News release

October 20, 2020 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel and is committed to minimizing its impact on people in the region, as well as responding to the increasing needs of the most vulnerable.

Today, during a virtual ministerial round table on the humanitarian situation in the Central Sahel, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, pledged to increase Canada’s international assistance in the region, including plans to establish bilateral development assistance programs with Chad and Niger.

The Minister also announced 4 new projects in Burkina Faso to address critical gaps in sexual and reproductive health and rights, food security and agricultural resilience to climate change in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, these commitments, along with ongoing programming, will help address security, development and humanitarian needs to serve the most vulnerable and at-risk people in the Sahel, including those most affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

“We must respond to the crisis caused by COVID-19. We remain engaged, alongside development partners, to address the needs of vulnerable populations and strengthen protections for people in the Sahel, including women and girls.”

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

To date in 2020, Canada has provided $20.6 million for humanitarian assistance in the Central Sahel region.

In 2018 to 2019, Canada’s development assistance to the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) totalled $281.1 million.

In June 2020, Canada announced that it would join the International Coalition for the Sahel to help advance the group’s priorities for peace and security, economic and social development, inclusive government, gender equality and climate change.

The International Coalition for the Sahel is a group that aims to facilitate coordination and interaction between the various dimensions of international action to support the G5 Sahel countries.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada has announced that it will allocate $15.2 million in additional development funding to Burkina Faso to address growing needs.

United Nations Population Fund: Up to $5 million

The funding will support the continuity of access to essential family-planning services and quality reproductive health information for men and women, as well as for girls of childbearing age, in 8 regions of Burkina Faso.

World Health Organization: Up to $2.2 million

The funding will provide health services to populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Burkina Faso, offering primary health care, including for sexual and reproductive health.

United Nations World Food Programme: Up to $5 million

The funding will support school feeding to contribute to the systematic elimination of obstacles related to the education of children, especially girls, in high-priority regions of Burkina Faso.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations: Up to $3 million

The funding will improve food security in Burkina Faso and support the resilience of agro-silvo-pastoral communities affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of climate change.