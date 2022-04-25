Canada announces over $82 million in funding to respond to food and nutrition crisis in Sahel and Lake Chad regions

April 6, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is extremely concerned by the deepening food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions and its impact on vulnerable groups, such as displaced populations, women and adolescents and children. Years of insecurity, as well as climate change, are driving a humanitarian crisis that is leaving millions of people facing acute hunger.

Today, at a high-level meeting on the food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced over $82 million in funding for gender-responsive humanitarian and development assistance to address increasing food and nutrition needs and help avert famine in the regions.

This funding will be provided to UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and non-governmental organizations to address both immediate and longer-term needs. With Canada's ongoing support, partners will address acute malnutrition and food insecurity, as well as underlying vulnerabilities related to health, water, sanitation and hygiene in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.

Quotes “We need a global conversation and global innovation so we can ensure that people, our neighbours, can meet their most basic needs, like food and water. When they cannot do so because of conflict, insecurity or climate change, then we need to make sure they get the food and water they need. We will continue to work with our partners so that everyone has access to safe and nutritious food to keep them healthy and strong.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

People living in the Sahel and the West Africa regions are experiencing unprecedented levels of food and nutrition insecurity; over 35 million people are affected by this crisis.

The current food crisis is compounded by growing insecurity, an increase in terrorist threats and disruptions in food supply chains caused by the crisis in Ukraine.

Canada’s international assistance for the Sahel and Lake Chad regions increased from $424 million in the 2019 to 2020 fiscal year to $486 million in fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

On April 4, Canada announced its full membership in the Sahel Alliance to help advance the group’s objective of enhancing the stability and global development of the regions. During the alliance’s third general assembly, its members reiterated that it is necessary for them to provide a coordinated response to the needs of the Sahelian population to meet the challenges of the major food crisis the G5 Sahel countries—Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger—are facing.

Since 2020, Canada has established bilateral development programs in Niger and Chad as part of its efforts to increase international assistance in the Sahel.