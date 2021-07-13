Burkina Faso – Violences (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2021)

On 11 July, during a non-state armed group attack on the civilian volunteers who joined the national security forces to fight for the nation (‘Volontaires de Défense de la Patrie’), at least seven of them and a women caught in cross fire were killed in the village of Nahi-Mossi near Pensa, Centre-Nord region. The burning of shops at the local market and robbery of cattle have also been reported. Since 2018, civilians are increasingly victims of the armed violence which has spread across Burkina Faso. The National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) has registered 1,253,416 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country so far (May 2021), either preventively or in reaction of non-state-armed group attacks. The conflict generates multi-sector needs of the affected populations. The Humanitarian Response Plan estimates a budgetary requirement of USD 607.9 million to meet the needs in 2021, as yet it is only 16% financed.