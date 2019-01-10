Burkina Faso - Violence (DG ECHO, NGOs)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 January 2019)
Over 6 100 people have been internally displaced following recent inter-community violence in Barsalogho, in the centre-north of Burkina Faso. Humanitarian needs are growing as this new wave of displacement brings the total number of internally displaced to 53 900.
Four sites have been identified to accommodate the newly displaced. DG ECHO and its humanitarian partners are providing urgent support including shelter, food assistance and water.