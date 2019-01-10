10 Jan 2019

Burkina Faso - Violence (DG ECHO, NGOs)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Jan 2019 View Original

  • Over 6 100 people have been internally displaced following recent inter-community violence in Barsalogho, in the centre-north of Burkina Faso. Humanitarian needs are growing as this new wave of displacement brings the total number of internally displaced to 53 900.

  • Four sites have been identified to accommodate the newly displaced. DG ECHO and its humanitarian partners are providing urgent support including shelter, food assistance and water.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.