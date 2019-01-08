Burkina Faso: Violence (DG ECHO, Government of Burkina Faso, UNSG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2019)

The official number of deaths linked to recent inter-community violence in Barsalogho (Province Centre-Nord) has been revised upwards by the Government of Burkina Faso from 13 to 46. The upsurge in inter-community violence illustrates the deteriorating security situation, with higher impact on civilians, leading also to forced displacement and humanitarian needs.

The UN Secretary General has recently expressed his deep concerns over the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso, calling upon the international community to support the country in the areas of peace, security, development and humanitarian assistance.

DG ECHO and its partners (Croix-Rouge Belgium, Oxfam) are responding to the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable people impacted by the increasing insecurity, including internally displaced populations and local host communities.