08 Jan 2019

Burkina Faso: Violence (DG ECHO, Government of Burkina Faso, UNSG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original

The official number of deaths linked to recent inter-community violence in Barsalogho (Province Centre-Nord) has been revised upwards by the Government of Burkina Faso from 13 to 46. The upsurge in inter-community violence illustrates the deteriorating security situation, with higher impact on civilians, leading also to forced displacement and humanitarian needs.

The UN Secretary General has recently expressed his deep concerns over the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso, calling upon the international community to support the country in the areas of peace, security, development and humanitarian assistance.

DG ECHO and its partners (Croix-Rouge Belgium, Oxfam) are responding to the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable people impacted by the increasing insecurity, including internally displaced populations and local host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.