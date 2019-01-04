04 Jan 2019

Burkina Faso - Violence (DG ECHO, Government of Burkina Faso) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jan 2019 View Original

A state of emergency has been declared by the Government of Burkina Faso in six regions and concerns 14 out of a total of 45 provinces. This follows increasing insecurity and a growing number of armed attacks against State structures. The provinces most affected are in areas bordering Mali, Niger, Benin and Togo. Violence continues to result in forced displacement. 13 civilians were killed on 31 December/1 January in inter-community attacks and reprisals. In 2018, over 47 000 people were internally displaced, while another 7 000 fled to Mali. DG ECHO's partners are helping to address emergency needs and provide food assistance, nutrition support, non-food items, basic shelter and water. Humanitarian access remains difficult, though still feasible in most parts of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.