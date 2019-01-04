Burkina Faso - Violence (DG ECHO, Government of Burkina Faso) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2019)

A state of emergency has been declared by the Government of Burkina Faso in six regions and concerns 14 out of a total of 45 provinces. This follows increasing insecurity and a growing number of armed attacks against State structures. The provinces most affected are in areas bordering Mali, Niger, Benin and Togo. Violence continues to result in forced displacement. 13 civilians were killed on 31 December/1 January in inter-community attacks and reprisals. In 2018, over 47 000 people were internally displaced, while another 7 000 fled to Mali. DG ECHO's partners are helping to address emergency needs and provide food assistance, nutrition support, non-food items, basic shelter and water. Humanitarian access remains difficult, though still feasible in most parts of the country.