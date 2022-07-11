Burkina Faso: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On December 5, 2021 a health worker was kidnapped by Jama’at Nusrat al Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) fighters in Burkina Faso’s Est region, but was released two days later.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 46 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Burkina Faso in 2021, compared to 17 in 2020.

In these incidents 36 health workers were kidnapped and seven ambulances were damaged or destroyed.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC Burkina Faso Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).