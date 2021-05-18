Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2021)
On the evening of 13 May, armed men riding motorcycles, probably affiliated with a non-state armed group, burst into the commune of Tin-Akoff (Oudalan) in the northern region of Sahel. The attackers fired indiscriminately on the inhabitants. At least five people were killed. Before withdrawing, the attackers burned down at least one compound and ordered residents to leave the place without specifying a deadline.
The mass assassinations constitute a modus operandi which is increasingly confirmed in Oudalan where non-state armed groups clash for control of the territory.
Armed violence continues to cause forced displacements, now affecting 1,147,699 internally displaced individuals. This is likely to increase humanitarian needs in the country.