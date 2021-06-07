Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)
- On 5 June, a door-to-door operation by a non-state armed group in search for civilians suspected to collaborate with security forces (‘Volontaires de Défense de la Patrie’) led to massive killing of local population in Solhan, Yagha Province, Sahel region. At least 160 individuals were killed and dozens injured, homes and the market were burned. This is the deadliest attack since 2015 in Burkina Faso. Some 1,000 people, according DG ECHO partners’ preliminary estimates, have fled to other towns (Sebba, Dori).
- In another attack on 4 June, a non-state armed group had irrupted in Goungam (Oudalan province) shooting indiscriminately at civilians and killing 14 of them.
- The conflict has caused 1,218,754 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) according to the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR, April 2021). 55% of IDPs are under 15 and 50% of adults are women.
- The conflict generates multi-sectorial needs in affected populations. The Humanitarian Response Plan estimates a budgetary requirement of USD 607.9 million to meet the needs in 2021. As yet it is only 16% financed.