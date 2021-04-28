Burkina Faso - Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2021)

On 26 April, at least 13 civilians were killed when a non-state armed group irrupted and shot in an indiscriminate manner in the hamlet of Koumbre, stealing cattle, food and tricycles. This is the first incident of this type in the commune of Seytenga, Seno province (Sahel region) in 2021. Radical groups usually retaliate against local populations who do not obey their orders or are suspected to collaborate with regular security forces. Armed violence continues to cause forced displacements, now affecting 1,147,699 individuals according to the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR). 55% of the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) are under 15 and 50% of adults are women. Among other needs, the conflict drives an increase in food insecurity. The updated Cadre Harmonisé (a comprehensive analytical framework) forecasts a deterioration of the situation in 2021 with 2.8 million food insecure individuals as of June, including 344,370 in food emergency (phase 4). This represents an increase of 151% compared to last year estimates over the same period.