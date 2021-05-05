Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)
On 3 May, at least 30 civilians were killed and 20 wounded when a non-state armed group irrupted at dawn in the village of Kodyel, setting houses ablaze to force inhabitants out and shoot at them. The attack took place in the commune of Foutouri, in the East region, following the enlisting of local populations with the ‘Volontaires pour la Défense de la Patrie’ (VDP)
VDPs were established by law as auxiliaries of regular security forces. The attack shows the protection risks of a policy that gives weapons to civilians, considered combatants by other armed groups.
Despite local peace initiatives, armed violence continues to cause forced displacements, now affecting 1,147,699 individuals internally displaced. The humanitarian space may shrink due to the escalation of the conflict involving an increasing number of actors in affected areas, and its geographical extension.