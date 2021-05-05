Burkina Faso - Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)

On 3 May, at least 30 civilians were killed and 20 wounded when a non-state armed group irrupted at dawn in the village of Kodyel, setting houses ablaze to force inhabitants out and shoot at them. The attack took place in the commune of Foutouri, in the East region, following the enlisting of local populations with the ‘Volontaires pour la Défense de la Patrie’ (VDP)