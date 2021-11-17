Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, September-October 2021

The verification operation led by the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR) led to the identification of 1,407,685 internally displaced persons (DPs) as of 30 September 2021, a 1.10% decrease compared to August 2021.

UNHCR donated to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), equipment worth more than USD 500,000 for the strengthening of IDP registration and site management.

UNHCR presented its 2022-2025 multiyear and multi-partner strategy (MYMP) to governmental and nongovernmental actors, as well as donors present in Burkina Faso during a national workshop held in Ouagadougou on 11 October 2021.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation in Burkina Faso continues to be worrisome, armed groups continue to intimidate, and traffic controls have been reported, leading to increased operational risks and reduced humanitarian access in the country. Security analysis notes an increase in security incidents, particularly those related to the conflict. In September 2021, the intensification of security incidents, including threats against civilians, targeted killings, and kidnappings, forced more than 6,000 persons from 12 villages in the commune of Mangodara in the Cascades region to flee to the town of Mangodara. In addition, the attack on the rural commune of Barga (Yatenga province in the North region) by unidentified armed men in October 2021, led to displacements of over 6,000 persons to the communes of Ouahigouya, in the North region. In support to the national Government, through the Rapid Response Operational Coordination Group (GCOOR), coordinated actions have been put in place by the humanitarian community for a rapide and effective emergency response to newly displaced populations’ needs in Mangodara and Barga.

Humanitarian access became more hindered with the widespread use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the blocking of certain locations by armed groups. Instability in Burkina Faso also created cross-border movements.

Since January 2021, approximately 38,000 people have fled to neighboring countries (Niger, Mali, Benin,

Côte d'Ivoire), nearly doubling the country's total number of refugees in just six months.

On a more positive note, the reporting period has been marked by the announcement of the 2021 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award Regional Winners. The UNHCR Nansen Award is presented annually to individuals, groups and organizations for their outstanding dedication to the protection of refugees, displaced persons and and those at risk of stateless. In 2021, amongst the 200 nominations submitted were two co-winners for the African region. From Kaya to Dori, Mr. Diambendi Madiega and Mrs. Roukiatou Maiga have, through their actions, demonstrated exemplary hospitality and generosity by welcoming and taking care of thousands of IDPs. In addition, while forced displacement continues to create enormous needs in terms of urban planning, construction and rehabilitation of educational and health infrastructure, water and sanitation, as well as access to energy, the city of Ouagadougou has been recognized as one of the best "inclusive and sustainable cities" in Africa for its green belt reclamation project