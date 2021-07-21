Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, May - June 2021

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) which is referred to locally as the “Management of Temporary Hosting Sites (GSAT)”, co-led by UNHCR and CONASUR has been activated on June 2021.

The reporting period saw the deadliest attack since 2015 – with 138 men, women and children killed in the village of Solhan in the Sahel region and forced over 10,000 persons to flee their villages.

On 20 June, UNHCR marked World Refugee Day in Goudoubo Camp under the lead of the Minister of the Foreign Affairs and UNHCR Special Envoy (SE), Ms Angelina Jolie.