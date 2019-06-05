Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2019

Operational Context

The key situations include:

The Mali Situation began in 2012 with the outbreak of conflict in northern Mali. Today, almost 25,000 Malians have found refuge in Burkina Faso and were biometrically registered by UNHCR. Since the beginning of the year, 731 new individuals have been added to UNHCR’s database. The Sahel region, bordering Mali and Niger and hosting 98% of Malian refugees, has been increasingly affected by insecurity and violence, aggravating the vulnerability of people who need care and want to build a better future. This increases the risk of secondary movements.

Since over one year, thousands of asylum seekers from Mali have continued to enter into Boucle du Mouhoun and Nord regions, fleeing an intensification of violence in Central Mali.

The majority of people live in spontaneous sites or with the local population. Due to rising insecurity in hosting areas, UNHCR has not been able to carry out its registration strategy jointly developed with the Government.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): Over 170,000 people have been uprooted from their homes and remained in their own country. Almost 15,000 Burkinabe have looked for safety in neighboring countries, including in Mali (11,500), Niger (over 1,500) and Ghana (1,911). The IDP crisis particularly affects the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions. UNHCR has over 40 staff deployed in Dori and Djibo (Sahel) and recently opened a field office in Kaya (Centre-Nord).

Protection monitoring, capacity building and coordinated efforts on shelter and basic relief items with humanitarian actors and the Government of Burkina Faso are ongoing so as to ensure an adequate response to the situation.

Mixed Movements: Burkina Faso is a transit country for migratory movements northwards.

These migratory flows are mixed and consist of economic migrants, as well as persons in need of international protection.