Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, March - April 2022

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,850,293 persons have fled their homes seeking safety as of 31 March 2022. This represents almost a 2% increase compared to February 2022. As of 31 March 2022, Burkina Faso also continued to generously host 25,205 refugees whose majority is located in the Sahel region.

UNHCR has launched the joint project “Training refugee students in digital professions” implemented with the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and Simplon. This innovative project will allow 13 refugee students, including three women, to seize more opportunities on the job market through their skills in web development.

As part of its efforts to mitigate the risks and eradicate statelessness, UNHCR has, through its partner, Directorate General for the Modernization of Civil Status (DGMEC), issued 4,462 birth certificates and 700 certificates of nationality were issued to IDPs and host communities.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation continues to be worrisome in Burkina Faso, as over the reporting period, state actors and authorities continued to be targeted by more complex attacks. Using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), mortar, shells and rockets armed groups’ activism compromised the few remaining safe roads used by UNHCR and its partners. This has contributed to reduce the humanitarian space for UNHCR and its partners as well as to increase the needs in terms of protection of civilians. To wope with this situation, UNHCR and its partners have strengthened their community engagement strategies to continue to stay and deliver.

The deterioration of the security situation, contributed to the stark increase in the number of IDPs reported throughout the country. Large scale displacements have taken place in the Center North, North and Sahel regions, with the presence of IDPs on new roads between Ouahigouya and Ouagadougou as well as Kaya and Ouagadougou. This starkly signals that armed groups continue to gain territorial control; with the control of major towns in the Center North, East, North and Sahel regions, including the town of Djibo under blocus since January 2022.

The deterioration of the security situation in the neighbouring countries has also led to numerous arrivals of asylum seekers to Burkina Faso. Nearly 100 asylum seekers have arrived in the Sahel region, from the region of Gao in Mali. The precarious security situation causes access issues, even though their food and shelter needs are pressing. In addition, some 2,000 Nigerien asylum-seekers have also been reported in the Sahel region. In both cases, UNHCR is working with the National Commission for Refugees (CONAREF) on finding solutions to provide them with urgent assistance, including psycho-social care, as well as to facilitate their registration and recognition as refugees on a prima facie basis. UNHCR continues to monitor the protection situation of refugees and IDPs in Djibo to provide them with appropriate asistance along with the CONAREF who will be responsible for registering the 3,000 asylum seekers settled there.

On 3 March, the President of the Transition, appointed Mr. Albert Ouédraogo as Prime Minister of the Transition Government and composed a Government of 25 Ministers. Some changes have occured, such as the creation of a Ministry of Religious and Customary Affairs, and a Ministry of Women and Gender apart from the Ministry of National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action. UNHCR will continue to engage with its institutional counterparts to promote, uphold and protect refugees, internally displaced persons and persons at risk of statelesness, including through the search of durable solutions.