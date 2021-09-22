Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, July - August 2021

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,423,378 individuals have fled their homes seeking safety as of 31 August 2021, a 4% increase compared to July 2021.

On 11 and 12 August, the Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali and UNHCR held a Tripartite meeting which focused on the continuous pursuit of durable solutions for refugees in both countries.

UNHCR has activated a Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) in Dori aiming to strengthen the protection and realization of solutions for refugees, including their integration into national programs and services, resettlement, and voluntary repatriation.

