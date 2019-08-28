28 Aug 2019

Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)

KEY INDICATORS

16,000 Estimation of number of Burkinabe citizens who have looked for safety in neighboring countries

22,000 Number of birth certificates UNHCR helped to deliver to IDPs and host communities

237,769 people forced to flee their homes who have remained in Burkina Faso

Operational Context

The security situation is continuing to deteriorate and spread over other areas within Burkina Faso with a growing number of security incidents being reported. This situation resulted in increasing number of IDPs and limiting access for UNHCR and its partners to provide protection and assistance to people in dire needs. By mid-august, the number of IDPs in Burkina Faso had risen to 237,769. The arrival of IDPs to new locations has an important impact on access to education, water supply and health services. The additional burden on already limited natural resources and basic social infrastructure may cause tensions between newly displaced people and host communities. This placed increasing demands on UNHCR’s resources for protection monitoring and assistance.

Since over one year, thousands of asylum seekers from Mali have continued to enter into Boucle du Mouhoun and Nord regions, fleeing an intensification of violence in Central Mali. According to authorities some 8,000 Malian asylum seekers live in spontaneous sites or with the local population.

Due to rising insecurity in hosting areas, UNHCR has not been able to carry out its registration strategy jointly developed with the Government.
In addition, Burkina Faso is a transit country for migratory movements northwards. These migratory flows are mixed and consist of economic migrants, as well as persons in need of international protection.

