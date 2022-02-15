Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2021

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,579,976 individuals have fled their homes seeking safety as of 31 December 2021, a 5,21% increase compared to October 2021.

As 31 December 2021, Burkina Faso also continued to generously host 25,008 refugees whose majority is located in the Sahel region.

On 23 December, UNHCR facilitated the performance of a theater adaptation of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr’s ‘Terre Ceinte’ novel in the Centre-North region. As part of a pilot project funded by the French Embassy, the performance involved renowned national actors who contributed to the peaceful coexistence of internally displaced and host communities in Kaya, the chef-lieu of the CentreNorth region.

On 9 and 21 December, UNHCR together with its governmental partner, the Directorate General on the Modernisation of the Civil Status (DGMEC) organized a televised debate and a conference to advocate for the reducing of the risks of statelessness.

The two events successfully brought together the academia, civil society and members of national and international NGOs.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation in Burkina Faso continues to be worrisome. The intensification of hostilities between armed groups, the National Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and their auxiliaries seriously affects civilians, the movement of UN personnel and its operations. Humanitarian access continues to be hindered, particularly in the East where the Forces of Defense and Security (FDS) had to resort to an airlift to provide food to the people of the Tankoualou village, on 31 December. In addition, irregular road checks are becoming more frequent especially in the East, Sahel and Centre-North regions. On 23 December, a convoy of civilians escorted by the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) was ambushed by armed groups on the road from Ouahigouya to Titao, in the North region. This attack resulted in the death of 41 persons, including the North region’s VDP leader. On 26 December, a twoday national mourning was declared. On 28 December, increasing combats took place between armed groups and the FDS, who reportedly neutralized 80 armed assailants, collected weapons, vehicles and communication equipment in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Cascades and Sahel regions.

On 8 December, the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré terminated the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Marie Dabiré and appointed his replacement, Dr. Lassina Zerbo, who previously was the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). On 13 December, the names of the 26 new Ministers were published. The change included the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Burkinabè abroad, in charge of the refugee response, and the Minister for Gender, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action. Further, on 20 December, the Parliament decided to adjust the electoral code to facilitate the participation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the upcoming municipal and regional elections planned in May 2022, namely the possibility of IDPs to vote in their locality of displacement, the establishment of special delegations in case elections cannot take place in certain communes, and the election of Mayors through universal suffrage.