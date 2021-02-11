Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 November to 31 December 2020

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), as of 31 December 2020, there are 1,074,993 internally displaced persons (IDPs) – almost double the number from last December 2019.

With the support of national authorities to reinforce the security in and around the Goudoubo camp and of partners for the rehabilitation of infrastructures, UNHCR helped close to 5,000 refugees to return to the camp.

Operational Context

The security situation in Burkina Faso remains volatile, with continued attacks targeting the Forces of Defense and Security (FDS) and civilians, particularly those suspected of collaborating with the FDS. A variety of security incidents affected the regions of the Boucle du Mouhoun, the Cascades, the CentreNorth, the East and the Sahel and an upsurge in criminality has been observed in Ouagadougou during the reporting period.

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), as of 31 December 2020, 1,074,993 individuals, including a majority of children (54%) and women (47%), have fled their homes seeking safety – almost double the number from December 2019. As of 31 December 2020, there were 20,284 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Mali, registered and currently residing in the Sahel region.

The Presidential and legislative elections took place on 22 November in Burkina Faso. The current President, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, was reelected with 57.87% of the votes. The official inauguration ceremony of President re-elects, took place in Ouagadougou on 28 December 2020, with a limited number of guests attending due to restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Statespersons from the region and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, were present.