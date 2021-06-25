Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 March - 30 April 2021

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,218,754 individuals have fled their homes seeking safety as of 30 April 2021, a 6.19% increase compared to February 2021.

As part of the fight against COVID-19, UNHCR will support the construction of an oxygen production unit in one of the main hospitals in Ouagadougou, for a total amount of near to USD 435,000.

On 12 March, UNCHR launched its project on the provision of 1,000 durable and ecological shelters in the Center-North and the Sahel, financed by the Government of Belgium through a Euros 3 million contribution.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation remains volatile throughout the country, with a concentration of incidents reported in the regions of Sahel, North, East and Center-North. Attacks targeted the Forces of Defense and Security (FDS) and Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) as well as civilian populations. Growing violence has led to population movements in the East, North and Sahel regions. On 28 April, two Spanish journalists and an Irish director of a wildlife foundation were killed in the East region. The Governments of Burkina Faso, Spain and Ireland confirmed the deaths of the three individuals, while the incident was widely covered in national and international media.

Following the relocation of some 6,571 refugees to the Goudoubo camp, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad, Alpha Barry, visited the camp on 11 March. The Governor, UNHCR Acting Representative, the CONAREF Permanent Secretary, humanitarian agencies operating in the camp, refugee leaders and representatives from host community representatives met with the Minister and his delegation. The Minister expressed his appreciation for UNHCR and its partners’ efforts for all of the work done to revive Goudoubo camp. He called upon the refugee and the host communities to act as ‘agents of peace’ in order to maintain and reinforce social cohesion in the area.