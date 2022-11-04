Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 August - 30 September 2022

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,719,332personshave fled their homes seeking safety as of 30 September 2022. This represents almost a 12% increase compared to April 2022.

As of 30 September 2022, Burkina Faso also continued to generously host 33,530 refugees whose majority is located in the Sahel region.Thanks to the partnership between the UNHCRand the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF)-whose main objective is to improve the access of refugees to higher education, in their countries of asylumorin third countries-two refugees’ students have been selected to benefit from a scholarship of Open and Distance Learning (FOAD).

As part of the Refugee Identity Card (RIC) program, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees (CONAREF) and the National Identification Office (ONI), the enrolment operation for refugees continued in the Sahel. So far 4,156 refugees were enrolled in Dori.