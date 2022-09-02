Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1-31July 2022

The verification and registration operationof refugeesand asylum seekersin the Sahel regioncontinuesdespite the persistent deterioration of the security situation. As of 29 July, a total of 2,579familiesof 13,732 persons have been verified and registered.They come from Mali, mainly from the Communes of Gossi, N'Tillit, Gourma-Rharousand Gao.

As part of its reflection on environmentally friendly sheltersolutions, UNHCR launched the construction of a prototypeemergency shelter with a recycled plastic framein the North region. The prototype has been assessedby an expert mission and will be presented to the shelter Cluster, to be considered as an ecological alternativeto the provision of shelters forvulnerable persons in Burkina Faso.

UNHCR through the German Albert Einstein Academic Initiative for Refugees(DAFI), a scholarship for excellence, launched on 8 July a call for applicationsfor the recruitment of 15 scholarshipholders for the academic year 2022-2023.For the academic year 2021-2022, 10 refugee students, including fivewomen, benefited from DAFI scholarshipsin Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso.