Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1-31 May 2022

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,902,293 persons have fled their homes seeking safety as of 30 April 2022. This represents almost 3% increase compared to March 2022.

As of 31 May 2022, Burkina Faso also continued to generously host 27,617 refugees and asylum seekers whose majority is located in the Sahel region.

In Burkina Faso, the human rights and security situation remains precarious, with armed groups carrying out violent attacks against civilians, most notably in the Sahel and East regions. According to the Governor of the East region, more than 50 civilians were killed near the Singou bridge close to Madjoari (East region) by non-state armed groups (GANE) on 25 May 2022.

In order to improve, the living conditions, the physical safety, and the dignity of IDPs as well as host communities in Nouna, Boucle du Mouhoun, 383 CRI kits jointly by UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP trough the Emergency Response Team (ERT).