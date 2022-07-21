Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1-30 June 2022

In connection with the decision of the government to create two "zones of military interest", the Protection Cluster has developed a framework note on civilians’ evacuation. This note also aims to indicate the legal basis for the evacuation of civilians, to draw attention to potential protection risks, and to identify key protection considerations that should be observed when evacuating civilians.

As part of a UNCHR regional initiative, young refugees in Burkina Faso can now benefit from a scholarship for vocational training at the Bioforce Center in Dakar, Senegal, offering them not only the opportunity to access higher education, but also the chance to improve their possible employment in the humanitarian sector, including with UNHCR.

The commemoration of World Refugees Day 2022 celebrated under the theme “Whoever, Wherever,

Whenever, Everyone has the right to seek safety”, took place in Bobo Dioulasso. It was the opportunity to urge all stakeholders, to respect fundamental rights of refugees, right to seek asylum, and encourage them to support social and economic inclusion of refugees.