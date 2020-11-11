Burkina Faso: Threats and Violence Against Civilians and Vital Civilian Facilities Bulletin 2: April-October 2020

02 April 2020: At Kossodo University city, Ouagadougou, Kadiogo province, a confrontation between students and gerdames took place in an apparent escalation of animosities that had started two days earlier. The gerdames shot tear gas at the students who responded by throwing stones. The gerdames then shot to the air, dispersing the students. The students who did not manage to flee were beaten.

29 April 2020: In Logobou town, Logobou commune, Tapoa province, Est region, the communal General Education College (CEG) was set on fire by suspected JNIM or ISGS militants. 29 April 2020: In Logobou town, Logobou commune, Tapoa province, Est region, the guard of the departmental high school was shot and killed and the school set on fire in an attack suspected by JNIM or ISGS militants.

07 June 2020: In Tanwalbougou commune, Fada Ngourma city, Gourma province, Est region, two students from the Fulani community were shot dead by Koglweogo volunteer fighters (VDP).

18 June 2020: In the Kabonga area, Kompienga province, Est region, a teacher and a merchant were abducted presumably by JNIM or ISGS militants.

27 July 2020: In Tansarga commune, Tapoa province, Est region, gunmen reportedly entered Toptiagou village and stole fuel before burning five primary schools (Katela Primary School, Diamanga Primary School, Kobana Primary School, Kotchari Primary School and Bodiaga Primary School) before fleeing to W Parc (possibly W National Park).

This bulletin is part of a series monitoring insecurity in the Sahel region.

It is published by Insecurity Insight from information made available in open sources.

It supports organisations with information on violent and threatening incidents affecting aid operations, civilians, education, healthcare, refugees and IDPs in the Sahel region to ensure staff safety and better response outcomes.

