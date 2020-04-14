Burkina Faso: Threats and Violence Against Civilians and Vital Civilian Facilities Bulletin 1: January-March 2020

Threats and Violence Against Education

04 January 2020: In Toeni department, Sourou province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, an IED of unidentified origin blew up a bus carrying students, killing 14 and injuring four more.

08 January 2020: In Ouagadougou, four students were injured when a grenade exploded at Franco-Arab Darou Kour An Hadis School. 09 January 2020: In Nagare village, Tapoa province, Est region, presumed JNIM and/or ISGS militants set fire to teacher’s offices at the village secondary school and burned school material at the primary school. Teachers were also threatened.

12 January 2020: Near Diabatou town, Gnagna province, Est region, an unnamed school was burned during an attack on Bolimanou hamlet. JNIM or ISGS militants are believed carried out the attack.

23 January 2020: In Donla village, Komonjdjari province, Est region, two teachers were kidnapped from an unnamed school by suspected JNIM or ISGs militants. The teachers were reportedly assaulted or subjected to torturelike methods. The militants seized three motorbikes belonging to staff. The school and all others in the region closed following the incident.

13 February 2020: In Moussakuy village, Banwa province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, an unnamed school was attacked by a group of ten heavily armed men who burned electoral material and seized food from the canteen. 22 February 2020: In Samboulga village, Lorum province, Nord region, presumed JNIM militants assassinated an educator.

13 March 2020: In Djibo, Soum province, Sahel region, presumed JNIM militants ransacked and burned a school.