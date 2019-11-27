27 Nov 2019

Burkina Faso: Situation Report - 27 Nov 2019

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Highlights

  • Burkina Faso is grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian emergency due to a sudden escalation of violence
  • 1.5 million people need humanitarian assistance.
  • More than 480,000 people have been uprooted from their homes. A six-fold increase since the start of the year.
  • More than 95 per cent of the displaced are in host communities
  • 1,845 schools have been forced shut, depriving over 268,000 children of education

Emergency Response

Health

The insecurity and violence has forced the closure of 71 health centres, while services in 75 others have been impaired owing to the insecurity and armed attacks. Some 881,000 people have limited or no access to health care.

Patient referrals to bigger hospitals is has become complicated due to lack of ambulances. Armed groups have seized or torched several vehicles. A such patients are forced to pay for their own medical evacuation. The situation is worsened by movement restrictions due to curfews and other security measures by the authorities in Est and Sahel regions, leaving people in insecure areas with no access to medical assistance.

