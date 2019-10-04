04 Oct 2019

Burkina Faso - Response Overview - October 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Oct 2019
Key points

  • Given the resurgence of violence in Burkina Faso, agricultural activities have dropped by 20–70 percent in crisis-affected areas where half of the land will not be cultivated compared with 2017/18. Decreased livestock production has also been observed, which increases the levels of food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable populations.

  • The upcoming dry season is an opportunity to significantly increase the food production of vulnerable families and promote their self-reliance in order to avoid increased dependency on humanitarian aid.

  • In collaboration with the World Food Programme, the two agencies have developed a joint response plan requiring USD 50 million to address the immediate needs of 500 000 crisis‑affected people – both displaced and host communities – through cash-for-work activities and agricultural production support during the dry season.

Planned response for dry-season activities (until December 2019)

Agriculture component: 4 400 households (26 400 people) targeted procurement and distribution of seeds (baobab, moringa, onion and tomato), tools (hoes and watering cans) and fertilizers | training in production techniques

Livestock component: 9 593 households (57 558 people) targeted vaccination and deworming of 15 800 cattle and of 39 300 small ruminants | distribution of livestock feed | livestock restocking | construction of shelters | training in production techniques

