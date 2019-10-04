Burkina Faso - Response Overview - October 2019

Key points

Given the resurgence of violence in Burkina Faso, agricultural activities have dropped by 20–70 percent in crisis-affected areas where half of the land will not be cultivated compared with 2017/18. Decreased livestock production has also been observed, which increases the levels of food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable populations.

The upcoming dry season is an opportunity to significantly increase the food production of vulnerable families and promote their self-reliance in order to avoid increased dependency on humanitarian aid.

In collaboration with the World Food Programme, the two agencies have developed a joint response plan requiring USD 50 million to address the immediate needs of 500 000 crisis‑affected people – both displaced and host communities – through cash-for-work activities and agricultural production support during the dry season.

Planned response for dry-season activities (until December 2019)

Agriculture component: 4 400 households (26 400 people) targeted procurement and distribution of seeds (baobab, moringa, onion and tomato), tools (hoes and watering cans) and fertilizers | training in production techniques

Livestock component: 9 593 households (57 558 people) targeted vaccination and deworming of 15 800 cattle and of 39 300 small ruminants | distribution of livestock feed | livestock restocking | construction of shelters | training in production techniques