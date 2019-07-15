Burkina Faso - Response Overview - July 2019
Key points
• Burkina Faso is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, mainly due to a recent upsurge in violence by non‑identified armed groups and increased inter-communal conflict. In a context where needs are chronically high, the situation is compounded by high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and the crisis is threatening people’s lives and livelihoods.
• FAO has activated a corporate scale-up to support the country to address increased needs.
• FAO’s response strategy focuses on preventing a further deterioration in food insecurity through an integrated approach based on providing humanitarian support, building resilience and strengthening social cohesion.