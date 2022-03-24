Burkina Faso: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

BURKINA FASO: Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

Maintaining an open-door policy towards refugees, Burkina Faso was providing protection to 19,866 refugees and asylum-seekers from 13 countries in 2020. The vast majority of refugees are from Mali, fleeing the outbreak of violence in their country in 2011. However, Burkina Faso has become a victim of rising violent extremism that also affects neighbouring Mali and Niger. A surge in violence from several non-state armed groups has caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the northern regions, which has resulted in large-scale internal displacement. As of 30 June 2020, 921,471 people in Burkina Faso are internally displaced.