Burkina Faso: Population Movement in Tougan - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report - DREF Operation no. MDRBF016

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In November 2021, Burkina Faso has experienced an intensification of attacks by armed opposition groups in the Boucle du Mouhoun Region, specifically in Sourou province. A series of attacks was registered between 4 and 16 November targeting security posts and civil servants in the commune of Di destroyed the little safety that existed and on 18 November, the armed opposition groups took advantage of the poor security coverage resulting from these repeated attacks to threaten the population with reprisals for the host population stayed in DI. Fearing for their safety and as a result of the successive attacks, an important wave of displacement was observed out of Di and the surrounding area to seek refuge mainly in Tougan (most of IDPs), Gnessa, Toma, Dédougou, Ouagadougou, etc.

More than 5,000 people were affected. Mostly women and children from. The displaced population of November comes to add to the existing 14,922 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including more than 7,842 temporarily displaced students who had come from other areas where schools had been closed as a result of past similar security incidents.

The displaced populations from DI and surrounding areas, who mainly lived from agriculture, fishing, and livestock, were deprived of their already precarious source of income in a difficult harvest climate. Di is a large production area that was in the harvest and drying period for rice production and market gardening. However, they had to abandon everything when they fled to the host areas, losing their livelihoods for most, while exacerbating the food crisis in the entire region.

During their displacement, many took little or nothing with them and others were looted beforehand. IDPs who found refuge in Sourou have lost their belongings and are now living in host households in Tougan or informal sites with a pronounced relocation trend to urban centers, mainly to have better access to social services and humanitarian assistance. Women heads of households and children also see their level of vulnerability accentuated because access to adequate shelter is increasingly limited because of saturation or high prices. These populations were in urgent lifesaving basic needs: essential household items (EHIs), food, livelihoods, and financial support to meet their rent and health care bills. Social, health, and school services in Tougan are also under severe pressure, including health, education, drinking water supply, etc. The psychological impact on IDPs and people who still have family in the threatened areas is growing, reinforced by financial emergency disaster response to support the urgent needs of the most vulnerable families in the highest host locality of Tougan.

The displacement crisis is a complex situation in the country which emphasizes the emergency justifying the launched of the DREF in 2021. From the OCHA report on 20 May 2022, the number of IDPs is 1,893,250 in March for 1,423,378 on 31st August 2021 and it keeps on raising. Highlights of all humanitarian reports and National Society’s include the fact that insecurity and known attacks in the “3 borders zone” (the country's borders with Mali, Niger, and Benin) are worsening even after the end of this response operation, being one factor of the ongoing food insecurity in the country.

Given the general humanitarian context in Burkina Faso, which has been experiencing a food crisis for several years, the growing drought, problems of access to water and health care, population movements from neighboring countries, etc., adds to the urgency of this displacement crisis for Tougan, which did not benefit from assistance for new IDPs.

More details of the emergency context prior the launch of this DREF operation, especially in Sourou and Tougan can be found in the initial EPoA with an extended analysis on food insecurity here on which IFRC has a regional hunger appeal for action plan.