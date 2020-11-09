Burkina Faso: Perceptions des personnes affectées sur le COVID-19, Octobre 2020

FR: Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) a mené des enquêtes mixtes (en face-à-face et par téléphone) au sujet de la réponse humanitaire et de l’impact du COVID-19, en recueillant les perceptions des personnes affectées par la crise humanitaire au Burkina Faso. Pour plus d’informations sur nos activités au Burkina Faso, veuillez consulter notre site internet.

EN: Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) conducted surveys (face-to-face and by phone) about the humanitarian response and the impact of COVID-19, gathering the perceptions of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso. For more information about our activities in Burkina Faso, please see our website.