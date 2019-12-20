Burkina Faso: Partners reopen essential health facilities

Over 1.2 million internally displaced people (IDP) and people in host communities currently have no access to health care due to closure of key health facilities in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions. Health Cluster partners have demonstrated an exceptional flexibility to ensure the delivery of services to vulnerable populations in high-risk areas.

The situation at a glance

Since 2018, the escalation of violence and growing insecurity in Burkina Faso have had a dramatic impact on affected populations. With over 1.5 million people in need of health interventions and 486 360 internally displaced people (IDP) across the five most affected regions only (Sahel, Centre-Nord, Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun and Est), the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The deterioration of security following 238 reported attacks in 2019 represents a major challenge to the delivery of health services as the number of functioning health facilities continues to shrink. 1 085 771 people have already lost access to health care due to the closure of 85 facilities and this number continues to grow. 18 Health Cluster operational partners are currently working on the health response to ensure the delivery of health services.

December 2019 – Internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions – which host 88.6% of Burkina Faso’s IDPs – have been disproportionately affected by the crisis. In fact, the number of IDPs has been growing exponentially since the beginning of 2018, exceeding the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (OCHA) predictions by far. The continued massive population displacements in these two regions have led to an explosion in demand for health services, but active hostilities and threats of attacks by armed groups severely hinder the ability of IDPs and host communities to access health care.

Furthermore, the capacity for the provision of health services has been drastically reduced by the retreat of the health workforce to safer areas and a 6-month (June-November) strike of national health staff. Overall, with 36.1% (43) of health facilities closed in the Sahel and 15.8% (27) in the Centre-Nord regions, the gap in coverage deprives over 957 969 IDPs and people in host communities from health services.

Partners currently collaborate with IDPs, host communities and the Ministry of Health (MoH) to scale up the health sector’s response despite the closure of health facilities in those two regions. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as ALIMA, MdM, MSF, and the ICRC have already stepped in to support the MoH in reopening closed health facilities and maintaining the minimum functionality of the others. Together, they ensure the provision of the full package of primary health care services to these vulnerable populations by providing drugs, equipment, human resources support and capacity building for local staff.

The Burkina Faso Health Cluster partners have demonstrated an exceptional flexibility in responding to challenges in this rapidly changing context and spared no efforts to deliver services in the most affected areas. In Barsalogho (Centre-Nord), for example, the departure of over 100 public health workers had led to the closure of 10 over 14 health facilities across the district, leaving a gap in coverage of 300 000 IDPs and people in host communities. To address this gap, Health Cluster partner ALIMA – originally providing services through mobile health clinics – temporarily redeployed its staff to fully support a Barsalogho facility with a surgical centre for two weeks. The NGO collaborated with MSF to provide a range of critical services – including surgical care and referral services for pregnant women and severely malnourished children.

Reopening this facility allowed ALIMA to provide as much as 70% of the services usually delivered by Barsalogho’s 10 closed health facilities. Over these two weeks alone, the NGO delivered services to over 800 beneficiaries. Services to pregnant women led to 32 successful deliveries as well as 3 referrals for secondary health services, while paediatric and management of severe acute malnutrition units admitted 62 children. Finally, a total of 745 beneficiaries with various conditions were seen by the Outpatient department.

Reopening key health facilities is essential for the provision of primary health care services to IDPs and host communities. In a recent visit, the IASC Emergency Directors Group (EDG) urged a rapid scale up of the humanitarian response – recommending a high-level coordination mechanism and a stronger operational capacity – as the situation in Burkina Faso continues to deteriorate (1). “I am aware of the security concerns, but we have to do our best to maintain health services and support the Ministry of Health. The needs are not decreasing so we need more partners who step in,” said a nurse working in Barsalagho.

However, with only 22% of the Health Cluster’s needs funded in 2019, critical gaps in human resources continue to limit the scale-up of the health response. Partners are faced with difficult choices as to which services to maintain with the limited staff available to them. For example, the temporary deployment of ALIMA’s staff to reopen a key health facility also caused the suspension of all its mobile health activities. To address this issue, the Health Cluster is currently supporting the MoH to develop and implement an Emergency Medical Team strategy to strengthen national health facilities in high-risk areas, complementing the ongoing collaboration with partners to maintain and reopen facilities that are essential to the health response.

The Health Cluster is currently advocating for a stronger positioning of partner NGOs and donors in Burkina Faso to overcome funding and operational gaps and improve health emergency interventions during the crisis. “It takes a strong coordination mechanism to bring humanitarian actors, key stakeholder NGOs, donors, the Ministry of Health and populations to work together towards our common goal: bringing relief and assistance to the most affected populations,” said Dr Jerry-jonas Mbasha, Burkina Faso Health Cluster Coordinator. It is critical that the situation in Burkina Faso be addressed to avoid further escalation of the crisis and alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations.