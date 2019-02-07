Burkina Faso: Overview of the humanitarian situation (as of 6 February 2019)

Burkina Faso’s security and humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated over the past year, with persistent armed attacks in Sahel, Nord and Est regions. A particularly violent spate of attacks and intercommunity clashes in January 2019 have newly displaced 36,000 people. In total, the unprecedented crisis has uprooted 83,000 people from their homes. Insecurity risks impeding humanitarian operations and preventing affected people from accessing aid. The forced closure of more than 1,000 schools is depriving 150,000 children of education, and 120,000 people have no access to medical care. Humanitarian partners are scaling up operations to support the Government-led response in the affected areas and provide life-saving services and protection to the displaced and other people in need of assistance. In 2019, the humanitarian community is appealing for $100 million to assist 900,000 most vulnerable people among the 1.2 million in need of assistance.