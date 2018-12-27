Burkina Faso: Overview of the humanitarian situation (as of 20 December 2018)

Rising insecurity in Burkina Faso’s Sahel, North, North-Centre and Eastern regions has significantly increased humanitarian needs since June 2018. Some 193 incidents of insecurity have been recorded in the affected regions since the start of the year. Armed raids have uprooted, deprived and traumatised thousands of civilians. Government officials and suspected informants have been abducted and killed. Schools have shut down and teachers been threatened, and more than 180 people have been killed and 146 wounded. The country is facing an unprecedented internal displacement crisis with 47,029 people uprooted from their homes. Some 779 schools have closed, depriving nearly 96,000 children of education. Around 105,000 people have no access to medical care, with four health centres shut down and seven only providing minimal services. The humanitarian community is appealing for US$93 million to assist 1.2 million people in 2019.