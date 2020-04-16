Burkina Faso: OCHA continues humanitarian response amid COVID-19

A fragile national health-care system and displacement in Burkina Faso are heightening the risk of the spread of COVID-19, with 24 per cent of health centres either closed and/or functioning in areas with humanitarian needs due to conflict and other factors.

Ongoing displacement is also challenging epidemic control measures and increasing the risk of the spread of the virus. Nearly 800,000 people are displaced in Burkina Faso.

Read more on United Nations OCHA