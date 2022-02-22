Burkina Faso – Massive displacements of civilians (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)

As a result of increasing violence and attacks on civilians, a record number of about 206,000 persons were forced to flee in January 2022, seeking security around urban areas, in the northern regions of Burkina Faso. Preliminary estimates indicate about 70,000 new displacements for the North region, and OCHA reports new displacements of 86,000 people in the Centre Nord, and 50,000 in the Sahel regions. This represents, in one month only, more than 40% of the total number of new displacements observed in the entire year 2021.