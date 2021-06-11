Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 May 2021)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents since the beginning of the year. Violence has severe impact on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to feed themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More and more people are fleeing their homes seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 1.7 million people are internally displaced.

In Burkina Faso, the most -affected Sahel and Centre-Nord regions alone account for almost 900,000 IDPs. Large-scale displacement has strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. Humanitarian assistance is a life-or-death matter for 10.8 million people, yet only 13 per cent of the required funds for the response have been received.