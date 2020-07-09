Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 29 June 2020)

The humanitarian crisis in the border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger is experiencing an unprecedented deterioration. 4.4 million people are severely food insecure due to rising insecurity and climatic shocks, at a time when the lean season has begun and food insecurity rises considerably. Against this seasonal backdrop, COVID-19 continues to escalate through the region and the restriction measures to curb its spread risk further impacting on food security and livelihoods. Recent analyses warn that the impact of COVID-19 risks doubling the number of people facing food insecurity in the region until the end of the year. Meanwhile, the unprecedented rise in armed violence is forcing people to flee their homes, and further deprives vulnerable communities’ of critical services – including health care - as armed assailants directly target schools and health centres. In total, 3,891 schools and 193 health centres remain non-functional due to violence and insecurity. The number of internally displaced people has increased more than four-fold in one year to 1.3 million, in addition to 124,000 refugees. In densely populated areas such as displacement sites lacking adequate access to shelter, clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation, transmission risks are heightened. In highly vulnerable communities, the compounded impact of deteriorating conflict, peaking food insecurity and COVID-19 will be devastating. In 2020, 7.5 million people in the affected regions need urgent assistance. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are scaling up operations to save lives and alleviate human suffering while adapting their programmes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, urgent further resources are needed. As of late June 2020, only 21 per cent of the US$ 949 million required for the response was received.