Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 November 2020)

The humanitarian situation in the border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger is rapidly deteriorating. 5.7 million people are severely food insecure, due to the compounded impact of rising insecurity, climatic shocks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. In densely populated areas such as displacement sites lacking adequate access to shelter, clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation, transmission risks are heightened. Meanwhile, the unprecedented rise in armed violence is forcing more people to flee their homes, further depriving vulnerable communities of critical services – including health care and education. In total, 3,891 schools and 146 health centers remain non-functional due to violence and insecurity. The number of internally displaced people has increased more than four-fold in one year to 1.5 million, in addition to 123,000 refugees. 10.8 million people in Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger need urgent assistance in 2020. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are scaling up operations to provide life-saving assistance to highly vulnerable communities, while adapting their programs to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. More resources are urgently needed. As of November 2020, 43% of the required 1.08 billion required for the response was received.