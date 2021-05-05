Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 March 2021)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger continues to deteriorate. These countries experience a highly complex situation where armed violence, rising insecurity and climate shocks are putting 10.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The cross-border area is one of the most at risk in terms of food insecurity in the region, due to the effects of the multiple shocks experienced by the local population daily. As a result, 4.5 million people are expected to face high acute food insecurity that will put their lives and livelihoods at risk this year, the majority of whom are in Burkina Faso. As insecurity increases more people are forced to flee their homes, depriving vulnerable communities of critical services, including health care and education. Almost 1.8 million people are currently displaced, and trends indicate a steady increase. Many schools remain closed, 3,822 are non-functional, particularly affecting the lives of young girls who are often unlikely to return to school once they drop out.

To respond to this deteriorating context, humanitarian partners need to scale up their operations to provide lifesaving assistance to vulnerable and isolated communities. To do so, more resources are urgently needed. Yet, humanitarian financing is not growing at the rate of humanitarian needs, putting at even further risk an already vulnerable region.