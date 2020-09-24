Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 16 September 2020)

In the border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a fast deteriorating crisis is devastating the lives and livelihoods of the civilian population. In highly vulnerable communities, the compounded impact of escalating conflict, peaking food insecurity and COVID-19 is catastrophic. Armed violence and insecurity have forced more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes. The number of internally displaced people has risen from 70,000 to 1.4 million in less than two years. Insecurity deprives affected communities of critical services. In total, 3,891 schools and 150 health centres remain non-functional. A dramatic food and nutrition crisis hits conflict-affected regions the hardest. Recent analyses show that the number of food insecure people in Burkina Faso has risen by more than 1 million. Across the region, 5.5 million people are now facing critical shortages of food. The impact of COVID-19 and related restriction measures risk further increasing food insecurity in the region. Covid-19 continues spreading in the region, and in densely populated areas such as displacement sites lacking adequate access to shelter, clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation, transmission risks are high. According to the revised humanitarian response plans, 10.8 million people in the affected regions now need urgent assistance - 3.3 million more than at the beginning of the year. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are scaling up operations to save lives and alleviate human suffering while adapting their programmes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, more resources are urgently needed. As of September 2020, only 32 per cent of the US$ 1 billion required for the response has been received.