11 Jun 2019

Burkina Faso, Mali & Niger: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 11 June 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Jun 2019
Escalating violence and insecurity have sparked an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger. In one year, the number of internally displaced people across the region has increased five-fold. The crisis is affecting extremely vulnerable families, compounding the impact of food insecurity, malnutrition and epidemics. Around 1.8 million people are currently food insecure as the June-August lean season sets in. May has seen a new peak in the number of security incidents. Armed attacks are directly targeting schools and forcing health centres to close, jeopardising the future of thousands of children and depriving violence-affected communities of critical services.

In 2019, 5.1 million people in the affected regions need urgent assistance, including 3.2 million in Mali, 1.2 million in Burkina Faso, and 700,000 people in western Niger. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are stepping up operations to save lives and alleviate human suffering. Some $600 million are required to assist 3.7 million people in the three countries. As of June, only 22 per cent of the funds had been received. Beyond immediate humanitarian action, a coordinated approach is required to reverse the spread of conflict and bring meaningful improvement in the lives of millions of affected people.

